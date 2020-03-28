Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Sansom. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel 81 Mill Rd Bellville , OH 44813 (419)-886-2491 Send Flowers Obituary

BELLVILLE: Betty L. Sansom, age 83, of Bellville passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020 in Mansfield Place.



She was born November 18, 1936 in Mansfield, to F. Wilmer and Merva (Norris) Wharton and graduated from Butler High School in 1954.



On New Year's Day 1954 Betty was introduced to Virgil Sansom on a blind date, and the rest was history as the couple were married August 28, 1954. Virgil preceded her in death on March 11, 2012.



For 25 years Betty worked as a cashier at Hitchman's Market in Butler and attended Impact Worship Center.



A historian a heart, she was a member of the Butler Clear Fork Valley Historical Society. Betty was proud of her family heritage and enjoyed genealogy and scrapbooking. She enjoyed crocheting making dish towels and afghans for friends and family. An excellent cook and baker, she looked forward to family days spent baking Christmas cookies.



Betty was a constant in the stands supporting her kids and grandkids at sporting events and other school activities. She loved watching Clear Fork football, as well as the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians.



Soft spoken, Betty never would tell a person "no". Not one to show much emotion, Betty gathered strength from her steadfast faith. She leaves a legacy of kindness.



Surviving are her children and their spouses Gary and Rinda Sansom of Bellville, Keith Sansom of Mansfield, and Sherry and Bruce Smith of Bellville; grandchildren Shane and Kendra Sansom, Jeremy and Mindy Sansom, Michelle and Tim Applegate, Jerry and Irina Sansom, Tara and Rick Hayden; Brittany Smith and Jason, Brandon Smith and Liz, and Kaila Sansom; 21 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; a sister Marcia Kasper and sister-in-law Dawn Wharton both of Bellville; along with several special nieces and nephews.



Along with her husband she was preceded in death by a son Terry "Bub" Sansom, a brother James "Hector" Wharton, and brother-in-law Anthony Kasper.



A public graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 pm in Bellville Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating as social distance guidelines will be observed. For friends at home, services will be live streamed through the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastors Joel Warner and Christine Radojcsics will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Buter Clear Fork Valley Historical Society or Impact Worship Center.



