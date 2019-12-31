Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou (Weidinger) Albright. View Sign Service Information Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 (419)-529-2323 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Weidinger Albright died at 5:15 PM on Monday, December 30 at a home in Aurora, Ohio. Born on May 21, 1931 in Ross County, Ohio, Mrs. Albright was 88 years old and passed away from complications due to cancer.



Mrs. Albright graduated from Washington High School in Washington Court House, Ohio in 1949 and immediately began a program of accelerated training for teachers at Wilmington College. She taught in Centerville Schools, Kettering in Dayton, Berwick in Columbus, and in the Galion Schools. She retired from teaching in 1998.



Betty married Richard Albright, an engineer at Bell Telephone laboratories, in 1961. Living in Columbus, they trained for and obtained pilots' licenses and flew small planes for recreation and travel.



Betty took a break from teaching when their daughter Gretchen was born in 1967. She resumed teaching after a few years at Renschville Elementary and Wilma Crall Elementary schools in Galion.



Betty was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Galion, active in the Crawford County Board of Elections, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She shaped many young lives as a teacher and contributed to her community. She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen (Tom) Albright Weaver; grandson, Eric Weaver; sisters, Dorothy Weidinger and Genie Orihood; and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020. Betty will be laid to rest in Washington Court House Cemetery.



