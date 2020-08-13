1/
Betty Sanger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Sanger, 93, of Bucyrus, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach, Celebrant.

According to the Governor's mandate, face coverings will be required to attend Mass. Casual attire is acceptable.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or to the Sanger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Betty Sanger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved