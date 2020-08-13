Betty Sanger, 93, of Bucyrus, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach, Celebrant.
According to the Governor's mandate, face coverings will be required to attend Mass. Casual attire is acceptable.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or to the Sanger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Betty Sanger.