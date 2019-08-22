Verona/Galion, OH - Beverly June Sigler (Dunn), age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019 at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. Beverly was born September 26, 1928 in Galion, Ohio. She married Jack Sigler on October 16, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. They later made their home on a farm in Lexington, Ohio and retired to Arizona. She returned to Ohio after the death of her husband to be near family John and wife Norma Sigler she later moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and granddaughter, Cassi.
Beverly enjoyed playing Bingo, reading mystery novels, working on word search puzzles, and crocheting blankets and baby Afghans. When she wasn't watching baseball, she was watching old movies and John Wayne westerns. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great granddaughter, Lorelai. Beverly was known for her adoration of all things Christmas, especially her Santa Claus collection.
Beverly is survived by her son, Jack Sigler Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Sigler) Colona; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sigler in 1994; mother, Dora V. (Amick) Fate; brother, Edwin "Bud" Dunn, sister, Carmen (Dunn) Lucas, and grandson, "Little Jack".
A celebration of life will be held in Beverly's honor for family members in October.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-4250
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2019