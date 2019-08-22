Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly June Sigler (Dunn). View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verona/Galion, OH - Beverly June Sigler (Dunn), age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019 at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. Beverly was born September 26, 1928 in Galion, Ohio. She married Jack Sigler on October 16, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. They later made their home on a farm in Lexington, Ohio and retired to Arizona. She returned to Ohio after the death of her husband to be near family John and wife Norma Sigler she later moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and granddaughter, Cassi.



Beverly enjoyed playing Bingo, reading mystery novels, working on word search puzzles, and crocheting blankets and baby Afghans. When she wasn't watching baseball, she was watching old movies and John Wayne westerns. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great granddaughter, Lorelai. Beverly was known for her adoration of all things Christmas, especially her Santa Claus collection.



Beverly is survived by her son, Jack Sigler Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Sigler) Colona; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sigler in 1994; mother, Dora V. (Amick) Fate; brother, Edwin "Bud" Dunn, sister, Carmen (Dunn) Lucas, and grandson, "Little Jack".



A celebration of life will be held in Beverly's honor for family members in October.



To view and sign this guestbook, please visit



Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-4250 Verona/Galion, OH - Beverly June Sigler (Dunn), age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019 at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. Beverly was born September 26, 1928 in Galion, Ohio. She married Jack Sigler on October 16, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. They later made their home on a farm in Lexington, Ohio and retired to Arizona. She returned to Ohio after the death of her husband to be near family John and wife Norma Sigler she later moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and granddaughter, Cassi.Beverly enjoyed playing Bingo, reading mystery novels, working on word search puzzles, and crocheting blankets and baby Afghans. When she wasn't watching baseball, she was watching old movies and John Wayne westerns. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great granddaughter, Lorelai. Beverly was known for her adoration of all things Christmas, especially her Santa Claus collection.Beverly is survived by her son, Jack Sigler Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Sigler) Colona; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sigler in 1994; mother, Dora V. (Amick) Fate; brother, Edwin "Bud" Dunn, sister, Carmen (Dunn) Lucas, and grandson, "Little Jack".A celebration of life will be held in Beverly's honor for family members in October.To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-4250 Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close