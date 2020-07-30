Beverly Lucille Bosley, 88, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness on July 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her son Rick.
