Beverly Lucille Bosley
Beverly Lucille Bosley, 88, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness on July 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her son Rick.

Those wishing to share a memory of Beverly or send condolences to the Bosley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Beverly L. Bosley.

