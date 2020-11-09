Beverly Robinson of rural Galion and only child of Lloyd & Genevieve "Jane" (Arter) Turner, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 86.

Her husband of 68 years, Edgar "Rob" Robinson survives. Bev enjoyed family, including 4 children: Lynn (Ron) West of Wooster; Lee (Ginger) Robinson of Bogart, Georgia; Lori (Steve) Thomas of Bowdon, Georgia; and Lyle (Claire) Robinson of Winter Garden, Florida. Grandchildren include Ben (Monica) Robinson, Elisa (Matt) Barhoum, Amanda Moore, Jana (Mark) Sutter, Emily Thomas, Jeffrey (Grace) West, Turner Robinson and Genavieve Robinson. She had 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are cousins Susan (Matthew Mitchell) Prion and Dave (Kathy) Prion, of San Francisco and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Merl (Pauline) Robinson of Galion.

Bev retired from State Farm Insurance and was an avid reader. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion. Due to Covid restrictions, Bev and Rob missed out seeing their friends over the past months, especially the "Do Nothing Club" that met daily for lunch at Wendy's these past 20 years.

The family asks friends to send a note of special memories to Rob c/o Lynn West, 350 West Hutton Road, Wooster, OH 44691 and to stop in at Wendy's to enjoy chicken nuggets and a small frosty in her honor (and definitely wear her favorite color – blue).

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Galion with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. The family requests that masks and social distancing required.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Galion Historical Society, or Friends of Galion Public Library in care of the funeral home.

