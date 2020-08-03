1/
Billy Yeager
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Yeager, 59, of Crestline, passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home after a long illness.

Billy was born in Clarksburg, WV on May 3, 1961 to the late Harold Yeager, Sr. and JoAnn (Jarvis) Stout.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Billy or send condolences to the Yeager family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Billy Yeager.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 3 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved