Bobby D. Dowell, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, after a long illness.Friends may call on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to the Dowell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.