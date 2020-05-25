Bobby D. Dowell
Bobby D. Dowell, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, after a long illness.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to the Dowell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

Published in Galion Inquirer from May 25 to Jun. 24, 2020.
