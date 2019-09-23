Bonnie Lee Cecil, 76, devoted Christian, born May 1, 1943 to the late Eula Mae (Tate) Cecil gained her angel wings on Friday September 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm. At Fairview Cemetery with Son-in-law, Jeff Pennington officiating.
Memorials contributions can be made to the of Central Ohio at 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215
