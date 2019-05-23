Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brady Lee Adams. View Sign Service Information Wise Funeral Service 129 W Warren St Bucyrus , OH 44820 (419)-562-6811 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM Bucyrus Nazarene Church 2165 St. Rt. 4 Bucyrus , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brady Lee Adams, 63, of Galion, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.



He was born September 29, 1955 in Ashland Kentucky to the late Elmo Adams and Sylvia P. (Mulkey) Adams who resides in Bucyrus. Shortly after birth, his family moved to the area and Brady graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1974.



He was working at Galion Dresser and through a family member, he met Vickie Damron, whom he married a short time later. Brady continued with Dresser until they closed and took a position with HPM in Mt. Gilead where he spent 24 years. He also worked for a number of years at HTI, Covert, IB Tech and was currently employed at Avita Health Systems serving as a courier.



Brady always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He loved helping his grandchildren anyway possible, but he also enjoyed poking fun at those he loved most. There were many memories made in the Smokey Mountains and he and Vickie enjoyed traveling around the country to visit and watch their son, Eric performed with the 122nd Army Band. When not active with his family, he enjoyed playing computer games during the evening hours or watching old movies. His weakness was chocolate and his two favorite desserts were chocolate pie or warm chocolate pudding poured over a piece of bread.



At one point in his life, Brady was active at Crossway Assembly Church in Galion where he served as a board member and played bass guitar with the worship team. For the past 10 years, he's enjoyed attending at the Bucyrus Nazarene Church.



In addition to his mom, Sylvia, Brady is survived by Vickie, his wife of 44 years; six children, Aaron Adams, Nathan Adams, Stephanie (Marco Willison) Damron, Jenni Damron, James Nelson and Damontae Adams; 15 grandchildren, Austin Adams, Nick Adams, Owen Adams, Brailyn Adams, Micah Adams, Jacob Bloomfield, Marley Adams, Cohen Adams, Westin Damron, Quinton Damron, Liddia Damron, Kylie Damron, Landyn Prosser, Hanna Nelson and Emma Nelson; two siblings, Michael (Cathy) Adams and Debbie (Roger) Morton; father and mother-in-law, Carl & Pat Damron and a daughter-in-law, Renee Adams.



A part of Brady died when his son, Eric Adams died in a car accident and he's now reunited in Heaven with him and his father, Elmo.



Brady's family will receive friends from 10 – 11:55 am Saturday, May 25 at the Bucyrus Nazarene Church, 2165 St. Rt. 4, Bucyrus, Ohio with Pastor Keith Showalter and Pastor Lou Boston officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



Donations can be made payable to the Bucyrus Nazarene Church and will be used to benefit their kids ministry. The gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service or at the church on the morning of his services. Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 25, 2019

