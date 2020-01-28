Bret Lee Ambrose, 29, of Delaware, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Ohio State James Cancer Center, Columbus from complications with his battle with cancer.
Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bret or send condolences to the Ambrose family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 1, 2020