Brian D. Byers, 35, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Trussville, Alabama.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and the Crestline/Galion Veteran's Funeral Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Those wishing to share a memory of Brian or to the Byers family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Brian D. Byers.
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 13, 2019