Bruce W. Simmermacher, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St.., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2019