Carl Andrew Damron

Carl Andrew Damron, 61, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Galion Pointe.

Memorial calling hours are Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 1, 2020
