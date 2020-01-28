Carl Andrew Damron, 61, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Galion Pointe.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 1, 2020