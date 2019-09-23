Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Samuel "Sam" Goodhart. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Samuel "Sam" Goodhart, 82, of North Robinson passed away, following a stroke in June on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.



He was born August 7, 1937 at home in Calais, Ohio and was the son of Bay Samuel and Eva Catherine (Roe) Goodhart. Carl was one of five children.



Sam moved to Bucyrus at the start of his sophomore year to live with his Aunt Eleanor (Roe) and Uncle Jim Long. During his junior years, he moved to North Robinson to live with his grandmother Stella Roe and Aunt Velva Belle (Roe) and Uncle Donald Shumaker. Sam graduated from North Robinson High School in 1955. During high school, he worked on farms and at the Tri-City Drive-In Movie Theater. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, In the United States Navy he served on the USS Ranger, an aircraft carrier, of which he was a plank owner.



On July 2, 1957 he married Karen Jane (Ehrman) Goodhart. They bought her childhood home from her parents Norbert "Jim" and Alberta (Forman) Ehrman and would reside there all the rest of their lives.



After serving in the Navy, Sam worked at Burches in Crestline and Power Equipment (PECO) in Galion, before being hired by PPG in Crestline in 1960. He retired from PPG in 1977 due to the loss of his eyesight in a home accident.



Sam attended Hines VA Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for Braille and Cane Mobility Training.



He later served two terms as the mayor of North Robinson from 1978 to 1986. Sam was a charter member of the North Robinson Lions Club and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Robinson.



He is survived by daughter Stacy Goodhart-Elkin of Galion and son Kyle Goodhart of Washington State; three grandchildren, Spenser Elkin of Columbus, Ohio and Kyle Jr. and Carl Goodhart and a sister Kay (Goodhart) Flynn of Calais, Ohio.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by brothers Kenneth, Ronald and Gary Goodhart.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Private burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Full military honors will be conducted by the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital or the Colonel Crawford Lions Club in care of the funeral home.



