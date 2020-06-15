Carl Wilard Wildenthaler Jr., 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Heathland of Bucyrus due to a brief illness.
Skip was born in Galion, Ohio on July 7, 1938, to the late Carl W. and Joyce M. (Baldinger) Wildenthaler Sr. He married and is survived by Sharon S. (Sharrock) Wildenthaler and they were united for 56 wonderful years.
Skip worked at Perfection-Cobey and later at Komatsu of Galion. He served in the U.S. Navy. Carl enjoyed golfing and bowling. Skip loved sports and was a huge Ohio State fan. He was a wonderful grandfather and loved his grandchildren. Skip would do anything for them. He loved being involved in all their extracurricular activities where he was their biggest fan cheering them on. He was very proud of each one of them.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Skip is survived by his two sons, David (Rhonda) Wildenthaler of Lorain and Chris Wildenthaler of Galion; his daughter, Kim (Eric) Chandler of Galion; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica, Bradley, Madison, Callie, Kate, Victoria, Eleanor; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Riley, Victoria, Sophia; his two brothers, Leo (Ruth Ann) Wildenthaler of Troy and Joe (Kathy) Wildenthaler of Columbus; his sister, Margaret (Jim) Goldsberry of Maryland.
A private service will be held at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion with Pastor Rick Utt officiating.
Those wishing to share a memory of Skip or to the Wildenthaler family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Carl Wilard Wildenthaler.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 15 to Jul. 14, 2020.