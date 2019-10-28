Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Memorial service 1:00 PM First United Church of Christ 248 Harding Way West Galion , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jean Flick, 96, of Galion passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.



She was born October 19, 1923 in Galion and was the daughter of Dr. Gordon and Aurelia (Martin) Meuser. On April 9, 1944 she married Paul E. Flick and they were married 61 years until his passing on December 9, 2005.



Carol graduated from Galion High School and continued her education by receiving her Bachelor's degree from Ashland University and Master's degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University. She had previously taught at Buckeye Central Schools and Iberia School before teaching Galion High School from 1966 until her retirement in 1986.



Carol was a member of First United Church of Christ in Galion, Daughters of the American Revolution and Bridge-O-Rama bridge club. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader and Jeopardy watcher.



Carol is survived by her two daughters, Sara Flick-Grandstaff of Zanesville and Jill (John) Ginder of Plymouth, Michigan and two grandsons, Jared and Jordan Ginder both of Plymouth, Michigan.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas and Timothy Flick.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 30, 2019

