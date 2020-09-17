1/
Carolyn Jo "Nana" Songer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jo "Nana" Songer, 65, of Crestline, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Columbus.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Carolyn, or send condolences to the Songer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Jo Songer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved