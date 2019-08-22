Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Duffy) McElligott. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary





Carolyn was born in Lakewood on February 14, 1934, to the late John F. and Mary (Corley) Duffy and was the youngest of three. Carolyn grew up in cities along the Erie Lackawana Railroad, moving as her father's career with the railroad progressed. She was first in her family to attend college and graduated Purdue University, with the class of 1956. She married her loving husband, George, in 1957.



Carolyn and George raised a family of five and was an active part of Galion for the 55 years she lived there. She was an active volunteer, fundraiser and president of Women's Auxiliary at the Galion Community Hospital as well as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion where she sent her children to school, participated in numerous committees, counted donations and served as a Sacristan during her many years as with the parish. She was a member of TWIG #7, volunteered often for many other efforts and was proud to be named Galion Citizen of the Year in 2014.



Carolyn was a giver. She gave of herself in the children she raised, the family and friends she loved, and especially in caring for her husband through his years of illness.



Being a mom, a grandmother, a wife and a friend were her favorite things in the world. Her kitchen table was the center of the many extended family gatherings, she filled us all with her food and her love. She had a unique way of making every day special for every person in her family and was a champion for them, unconditionally and always. She was simply the best.



Carolyn is survived by her four sons: Tim (Linda) McElligott, Vienna, VA, Duff (Kara) McElligott, New Berlin, WI, Terry (Beth) McElligott, Indian Springs, OH, Kevin (Michele) McElligott, Galion, her daughter Denise (Chip) Higgins, Amelia, OH,. She was a dear and loving "Grammy" to fourteen grandchildren: Julia McElligott, Katie McElligott, Garrett McElligott, Mary McElligott, Matt McElligott, Michael McElligott, Max McElligott, Kelly McElligott, Chris McElligott, Laura McElligott, Jack McElligott, Elliott Higgins, Connor Higgins, and Casey Higgins and aunt to Tom (Lynn) Corrigan and Gail (Pat) Kruse. She is preceded by her sister Marian and brother Jack.



Friends may call Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion, with Fr. Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Auxiliary of Galion Hospital in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Carolyn or to the McElligott family may do so by visiting



