Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sue ((Zeger)) Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Sue (Zeger) Smith passed away February 20, 2020.



Carolyn was born to the parents of Chester and Lovina (Champion) Zeger, April 21, 1940 in Galion Ohio. She was the oldest of seven children. Carolyn attended Galion High School. She married Robert A Smith in Mt Gilead, OH, September 1957. Together, they raised three children. They were married for 30 years and remained friends.



Carolyn was very proud of the work she did with FEMA after the tornado ravaged the town of Cardington in 1981. She then went on to work for United Church Directories, Galion, OH, for many years, before taking a medical retirement, due to her health.



Carolyn was a strong, courageous woman having survived multiple health conditions starting at the age of 13, Her strong views on politics left everyone in the family knowing what subject NOT to bring up in her presence. Carolyn was the happiest when she was spending time with her family. Cooking and making sure she sent leftovers home with every visit was her desire.



She had nothing but pride and love for all her children, grand children and great grand children. She will be forever missed.



Surviving are her children, Robert A (Linda) Smith II, Christopher N (Sherri) Smith and Kathleen M (John) Stallard. Grandchildren, Christa (Jeff Strickland) Smith, Emily (Dan) Tetreault, Scotti (Lauren) Smith, Katie (Phil) Renicker, Melissa (Sam) Heffely, Brandon (Tiffany) Lawson, Miranda Smith, Alicia (Brent) Phillips, Great Grandchildren, Sara, Elizabeth, Juliette, Jacob, Tyler, Landyn, Keira, Lillian, Caleb, Madison and Joshua. Also surviving are her sisters, Diana (Roger) Lands, Mansfield, OH, Christine (Stephen) Price, Virginia, Debra (David) Tittle, Florida, Michael "Mickey" (Carolyn D Baker) Zeger, Galion, OH and Sister-in-law Vicki Zeger, Iberia, OH.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother Ronald Zeger, Sister Shirley Ruhle, Daughter-in-law Sarabeth Smith and her German Shepherd, Ivonna.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Family Life Church, 2209 Marion-Waldo Rd. Marion, OH 43302. Visitation with the family will be held 1 hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Lupus Foundation of America or The Marion County Humane Society, Marion, OH Carolyn Sue (Zeger) Smith passed away February 20, 2020.Carolyn was born to the parents of Chester and Lovina (Champion) Zeger, April 21, 1940 in Galion Ohio. She was the oldest of seven children. Carolyn attended Galion High School. She married Robert A Smith in Mt Gilead, OH, September 1957. Together, they raised three children. They were married for 30 years and remained friends.Carolyn was very proud of the work she did with FEMA after the tornado ravaged the town of Cardington in 1981. She then went on to work for United Church Directories, Galion, OH, for many years, before taking a medical retirement, due to her health.Carolyn was a strong, courageous woman having survived multiple health conditions starting at the age of 13, Her strong views on politics left everyone in the family knowing what subject NOT to bring up in her presence. Carolyn was the happiest when she was spending time with her family. Cooking and making sure she sent leftovers home with every visit was her desire.She had nothing but pride and love for all her children, grand children and great grand children. She will be forever missed.Surviving are her children, Robert A (Linda) Smith II, Christopher N (Sherri) Smith and Kathleen M (John) Stallard. Grandchildren, Christa (Jeff Strickland) Smith, Emily (Dan) Tetreault, Scotti (Lauren) Smith, Katie (Phil) Renicker, Melissa (Sam) Heffely, Brandon (Tiffany) Lawson, Miranda Smith, Alicia (Brent) Phillips, Great Grandchildren, Sara, Elizabeth, Juliette, Jacob, Tyler, Landyn, Keira, Lillian, Caleb, Madison and Joshua. Also surviving are her sisters, Diana (Roger) Lands, Mansfield, OH, Christine (Stephen) Price, Virginia, Debra (David) Tittle, Florida, Michael "Mickey" (Carolyn D Baker) Zeger, Galion, OH and Sister-in-law Vicki Zeger, Iberia, OH.She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother Ronald Zeger, Sister Shirley Ruhle, Daughter-in-law Sarabeth Smith and her German Shepherd, Ivonna.A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Family Life Church, 2209 Marion-Waldo Rd. Marion, OH 43302. Visitation with the family will be held 1 hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Lupus Foundation of America or The Marion County Humane Society, Marion, OH Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close