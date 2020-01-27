Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carter Allen Thompson. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Carter Allen Thompson was born November 5, 2017 in Ashtabula, Ohio. At age 2 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 the angels came and took our beautiful boy to heaven. He had a kind soul and a smile that lit up the room. We will miss him forever, with an ache in our hearts and a tear in our eyes. We love you Bubby!



Carter is survived by his parents: Sara and Daniel Register of Galion, Megan Spencer of Marion, and Alex Thompson of Galion. His brothers Aaron and Ethan Thompson; his sisters: Kaitlyn and Makayla Register, Bayli Riddlebaugh and Ekaterina Walter; grandparents Sherry Thompson (and James Plaster) of Galion, Tammy McBride of New Philadelphia and Ernest Thompson of Andover; great-grandparents Ray and Irene Morris of Galion and Nancy McBride of Kansas; aunts Ashley, Rachel, Amanda and Cassandra Thompson, Nicole Blankenship, Ashley First, Ashley Plaster, Rita (and Randy) Kalb and Leona (and Mic) Tanner and uncles, Michael Morris, Joshua Thompson and Chris Plaster.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Wesley Chapel, 260 Sixth Avenue Galion, with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 29, 2020

