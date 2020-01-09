Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Frye. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles A. Frye, 80, of Galion, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at home.



He was born March 19, 1939 in Galion. He was the son of Gloyd and Elsie (Treisch) Frye. He married Mildred (Tokarz) Frye on April 23, 1960.



Charles served his country in the United States Navy for four years. He worked at HPM Manufacturing for 38 years. Charles enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Boston Red Sox.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dwight Charles "Chuck" (Treasea) Frye of Sidney; Sheri L. (Stephen) Allen of Lucas; Kevin G. (Jodie) Frye of Bucyrus, and grandchildren Candice Frye, Shannon (Jason) Muhlencamp, Jeffrey Kirschenheiter, Brian Kirschenheiter, Jessica Kirschenheiter, Morgan Frye, Garrett Frye, Skylar (Tyler) Hedden and eight great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two brothers. He is survived by three brothers and three sisters.



The Frye family would like to thank Chris and Deb, and Bill and Marty, for all of their love and support over the years.



Per Charles's request, no services will be held.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles Frye to North Central Ohio Hospice in Ashland, Ohio in care of the funeral home.



Richardson is Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles Frye. Condolences may be made to the family at Charles A. Frye, 80, of Galion, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at home.He was born March 19, 1939 in Galion. He was the son of Gloyd and Elsie (Treisch) Frye. He married Mildred (Tokarz) Frye on April 23, 1960.Charles served his country in the United States Navy for four years. He worked at HPM Manufacturing for 38 years. Charles enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Boston Red Sox.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dwight Charles "Chuck" (Treasea) Frye of Sidney; Sheri L. (Stephen) Allen of Lucas; Kevin G. (Jodie) Frye of Bucyrus, and grandchildren Candice Frye, Shannon (Jason) Muhlencamp, Jeffrey Kirschenheiter, Brian Kirschenheiter, Jessica Kirschenheiter, Morgan Frye, Garrett Frye, Skylar (Tyler) Hedden and eight great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two brothers. He is survived by three brothers and three sisters.The Frye family would like to thank Chris and Deb, and Bill and Marty, for all of their love and support over the years.Per Charles's request, no services will be held.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles Frye to North Central Ohio Hospice in Ashland, Ohio in care of the funeral home.Richardson is Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles Frye. Condolences may be made to the family at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close