Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles D "'Dan'" Busler. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles D. 'Dan" Busler, 90, of Galion passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.



Dan was born in Union County, Ohio on March 29, 1929 to the late Lewis S. Busler Sr. and Bessie May (Britton) Busler. He married Wanita H. (Johnson) Busler on August 6, 2001 and she survives him.



Dan was the previous owner of Earthworm Construction in Iberia. He was a member of the Iberia United Methodist Church. Dan served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Iberia American Legion. Dan enjoyed flying airplanes, rebuilding farmall tractors and loved to restore antique cars. He was always tinkering with something and enjoyed working on anything that came across his path. Dan was a family man and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife Wanita, Dan is survived by his daughters, Rosemary (Phil McKinstry) Reed of Galion, Barbara Jean Petrik of Crestline; his son, Ronald (Judy) Busler of Galion; his step-son, Craig (Freda Estes) Lyons of Galion; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; brother Lewis Busler Jr. of Homesound, Florida; and sister, Barbara Skaggs of Bradenton, Florida.



Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Busler; his sisters, Laurie Hass, Daisy Murphy, Ruth Ireland; his sons-in-law, Thomas Reed and Mike Petrik; and brother-in-law, Warren W. Skaggs.



Friends may call on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Rick Utt officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery where military honors will be given by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Joint Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice or .



Those wishing to share a memory of Dan or to the Busler family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles D. "Dan" Busler. Charles D. 'Dan" Busler, 90, of Galion passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.Dan was born in Union County, Ohio on March 29, 1929 to the late Lewis S. Busler Sr. and Bessie May (Britton) Busler. He married Wanita H. (Johnson) Busler on August 6, 2001 and she survives him.Dan was the previous owner of Earthworm Construction in Iberia. He was a member of the Iberia United Methodist Church. Dan served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Iberia American Legion. Dan enjoyed flying airplanes, rebuilding farmall tractors and loved to restore antique cars. He was always tinkering with something and enjoyed working on anything that came across his path. Dan was a family man and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.In addition to his wife Wanita, Dan is survived by his daughters, Rosemary (Phil McKinstry) Reed of Galion, Barbara Jean Petrik of Crestline; his son, Ronald (Judy) Busler of Galion; his step-son, Craig (Freda Estes) Lyons of Galion; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; brother Lewis Busler Jr. of Homesound, Florida; and sister, Barbara Skaggs of Bradenton, Florida.Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Busler; his sisters, Laurie Hass, Daisy Murphy, Ruth Ireland; his sons-in-law, Thomas Reed and Mike Petrik; and brother-in-law, Warren W. Skaggs.Friends may call on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Rick Utt officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery where military honors will be given by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Joint Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice or .Those wishing to share a memory of Dan or to the Busler family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles D. "Dan" Busler. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.