Charles Douglas Landis, 58 of Bucyrus died Monday February 25, 2019 at home in Galion.



He was born January 21st, 1961 in Bucyrus to the late Paul Franklin Landis Jr. (November 17th, 1975 ) and the late Mary Lou (Shroll) Landis (June 24th, 2002). Chuck was born with Cerebral Palsy and in a wheel chair all his life. He graduated from Fairway School and worked at Wacraft Industries with a 17 yr. Hiatus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother in law Ron Miller.



Chuck is survived by his sister Linda Miller of Bucyrus. His aunt Peggy (Bill) Suquet of Miami, Florida. Nieces Shelby (Herv Jobert) Moneysmith of Homestead, FL and Gail (Anthony) Lucanegro; great nephews and nieces Dax, Trevin, and Taelix.



Chuck is preceded in death by not only his parents but grandparents also.



Chuck lived most of his life in the woods with his mother who took care of him for 41 yrs. until her death. He enjoyed tv with his remote watching all the old sitcoms and Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights especially. He loved good laughs, bowling, swimming, camping, truck and tractor rides. Anything with wheels and noisy boy toys were his thing. His favorite movie was "Smokey and the Bandit" and music was country and rock'n roll. His favorite foods were steak, shrimp, green beans, peanut butter cups and Mt. Dew.



Chuck having lived in Crawford County all his life had many friends. Chuck was a lifetime member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church at 2982 Knauss Rd. Bucyrus, Ohio. The members of his church made sure he got communion, and always sent him cards for every occassion. The Christmas carolers would always make sure and sing "Happy Birthday to Baby Jesus" especially for him.



In lieu of flowers and cards, Chuck's family would like contributions to be made in Chuck's memory to Highland Group Home through Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Chuck's family wants to thank anyone who touched Chuck's life in a possitive, caring, understanding, supportive way. To all his Service Providers, Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the staff at Fairway School, Wacraft Industries/RNI we give a special thank you. A very special thank you to staff at Highland Group Home and Kindred Hospice of Marion for his loving care toward the end. Without your to help, Chuckie's life would not have been as complete.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Funeral Home Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc

215 N Walnut St

Bucyrus , OH 44820

(419) 562-6776 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 1, 2019

