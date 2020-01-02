Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Tom Hardy" Hardy. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Tom" Hardy, 78, of Galion passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He had been in declining health for the past several years.



He was born September 3, 1941 in Clifton Forge, Virginia and was the son of the late John T. and Mary E. (Landrum) Hardy. Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra A. Garverick, whom he married on October 15, 1983.



Tom was always proud that he was the youngest water safety instructor in Red Cross history. He was a graduate of Hermitage High School in Richmond, Virginia and after graduation joined the United States Navy. While serving in the United States Navy for over 17 years, he served on numerous ships and received a Naval Unit Citation for finding the missiles in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition he was a senior advisor to River Interdiction Division 42 and obtained the rank of Lieutenant in the Navy.



Following the United States Navy, he owned a pizza store and bakery for several years in Caldwell, Ohio. During that time, he attended Marietta College where he would receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1980. He continued his education at Ohio Northern University, where he would meet his wife, Debra and receive his Juris Doctorate in 1983.



Tom was an attorney for nearly thirty years, working with various attorneys and retiring in 2012 with the State of Ohio as an Ohio Public Defender. He was a member of several professional Associations including the Crawford County Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He also served as board member and president of the former Crawford County Unit of the .



Tom enjoyed music and sang in several area Barbershop groups and Quartets. He was a member of the SPEBSQSA, which is a Barbershop Association. Tom was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, where he sang in the choir. He was also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and The National Rifle Association.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, John Michael Hardy of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, Jason Thomas Hardy of Arlington, Texas, Todd William Milligan of Mineral Wells, Texas and Brent Alan Milligan of North Richland Hills, Texas; a number of grandchildren; three brothers, John T. (Ellen) Hardy of Chesterfield, Virginia, David B. Hardy of Lusby, Maryland and Robert Lee Hardy of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Gordon) Pritchard of Ft. Worth, Texas and Patricia (Ken) Weidner of Clay City, Illinois and a brother-in-law Ralph (Anniece) Bane of Killeen, Texas



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society serving Crawford County, , St. Paul United Methodist Church or the Transportation Dept. of the Crawford County Council on Aging in care of the funeral home.



