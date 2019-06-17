Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles L. " Zacharias" McCullough, age 80, passed away Monday, June 10th at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center after an extended illness.



Charles was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 6, 1939 to the late George and Evelyn McCullough.



He was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. He retired from the U.S . Air Force after 20 years of service. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son James (Dimitri). Charles is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Penny (Mandalenakis) of the home, three loving children, Athena (Peter) Diamantis of Avon, Michael (Michelle ) McCullough of Columbus, Katerina (Bryan) McGann of Beloit, five grandsons, Jude, Liam, Paolo, Roen and Zach. He is also survived by two sisters Joy Madden and Marcia (Richard) Hollis all of Galion. Lastly, he leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as the many friends he met along his travels.



Family and friends will be received Friday, June 21st at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church from 10 to 11 a.m., with Funeral Services starting at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Nicholas Gamvas officiating, assisted by Rev. Fr. James Doukas. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Haralambos building fund or Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 19, 2019

