Charles McDaniels Jr.
1936 - 2020
Charles McDaniels, Jr., 83, of Nevada and former Galion resident passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home.

He was born December 5, 1936 in Olive Hill, Kentucky and was the son of Charles and Nellie (Phillips) McDaniels.

Charles had many jobs and they included the former Perfection Cobey Steel Body Company, St. James Sawmill, former Honey Creek Meat Processing Plant in Nevada, W.P.I. Drive Thru in Bucyrus, Atwood Manor Nursing Center and custodian at the Galion High School.

He is survived by a son James Edward McDaniels of Nevada; daughter Rita K. (Courtney Lane) McDaniels of Nevada; two sisters Ollie McDaniels-Pucket of Kentucky and Ruth McDaniels-Imel of Greenup, Kentucky and his previous wife, Evelyn (Stevens) McDaniels of Iberia.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by, brothers, Luther, Dewey, Edward, Wilford, Hubert, Joe and John McDaniels and sisters, Emma Mae McDaniels and Rosettie McDaniels.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, with Pastor Ben Pletcher officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles McDaniels, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 6 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
