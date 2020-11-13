1/2
Charles William Miller
Charles William Miller, 81, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Charles was born on December 1, 1938 in Galion, Ohio to the late Harold and Mary (Howser) Miller. He married Betty (Mills) Miller on February 14, 1992.

Charles was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and served in the US Navy. Charles loved to golf and go camping with his wife. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles adored the time he was able to spend babysitting his favorite dog, Bella.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his step-daughter; Laura Jackson of Delaware; children; Michelle Miller of Columbus, Kaye (Pete) Zelinski of Cincinnati and Steve Miller of Galion; siblings; Herb (Darlene) Miller of Los Angeles, California, John (Pat) Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Linda Miller of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; sibling-in-laws; Cathy (Jim) Wilson of Houston, Texas, Pat Wilson of Arlington and John Mills of Galion; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Charles was proceeded in death by his step-daughter; Brenda Coykendall, sister; Janet Miller and brother-in-law; Ira Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Charles or the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Charles William Miller.



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
