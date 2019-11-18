Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Tischer. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Ann Tischer, 77, of Galion passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Mansfield Memorial Homes in Mansfield. She had been in declining health for the past year.



She was born July 28, 1942 in Galion and was the daughter of Russell and Ardis Gates. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard E. Tischer whom she married on February 13, 1963.



She was a 1960 graduate of Galion High School. Charlotte worked for ETI in Mansfield and the former PECO II in Galion. Charlotte and Richard played in the Galion Alumni Band for many years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Christopher (Pam) Tischer of Galion and Darby Tischer of Tiffin; three grandchildren Tara Taylor, Stephanie (Adam) Valentine and Kathi Tischer all of Galion; four great-grandchildren Chad Taylor, Jordan Bowlby, Devante Avila and Hallie Valentine and a sister Cindy Gates of Galion.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Craig Taylor and a sister, Kay Allen.



There will be no formal service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2019

