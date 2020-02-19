Cheryl D. Bricker, 73, of Crestline, passed peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Signature HealthCare, Galion.
Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman Street, Crestline, with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant.
Those wishing to share a memory of Cheryl or send condolences to the Bricker family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 22, 2020