Cheryl Lea Stover
Cheryl Lea Stover, 60, of Crestline, passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on June 4, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield, Mansfield, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, Crestline. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 PM Friday at Calvary United Church of Christ with pastor Diane Thomas and Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 8 to Jul. 7, 2020.
