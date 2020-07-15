A cheerful nature and a "can do" attitude can take you places in life. This may be why Christine Mae Cook lived to be 102. On Sunday, July 12, 2020 she passed peacefully at her son's home where she was cared for, but her impactful life will carry on in those who loved her.



She was born September 20, 1917 in rural Galion to the late Grover and Clara (Eichhorn) Sherer. Christine was a 1935 graduate of Holmes Liberty High School and attended Bluffton College for a couple of years before graduating in 1939 from The Ohio State University with her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Christine felt very privileged to have received her college degree and put it to good use by teaching in the Liberty Twp. school system, working as a Home Extension Agent for Marion County, and finished her work career outside of home with Fairway School where she retired in 1970.



Christine was married to Samuel H. Cook on December 21, 1941. He was the man she referred to as her sweetheart since first grade, giving them roughly 86 years of companionship and 68 years of marriage. His death occurred in 2010, and even though she carried on for others, she has missed him dearly since his passing.



Christine wore many hats throughout life. One of those being a farm wife, and she cherished every minute spent helping Sam and her children with anything needed around the farm. She will be remembered for her huge vegetable garden and love of canning. She was a great mother who was ever so patient. Christine loved time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were particularly fond of her cookies, sugar pies, and homemade noodles. She was a stranger to no one and provided unconditional love to all.



Christine was a longtime member of the former Grace UMC, where she was active in the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the North Robinson Homemakers, AAUW, WCTU, and the South Side Reading Circle. She loved reading and often studied various topics such as wildflowers, weathervanes, antique kitchen utensils, and barns. Enough so that she spoke on these subjects to various groups. Genealogy was another hobby and she was known to spend many hours in various cemeteries trying to connect the family lines. Christine loved brightening the lives of others by writing letters. She might have been in the field or at the kitchen table, the note might even have been sent on a paper towel, but whatever the mention, the recipient treasured the message.



She will be missed by her children, Craig (Belinda) Cook, Tim (Lynn) Cook, Joyce (Robert) Dorsey, Bruce (Debra) Cook, and Tadd (Cathy) Cook; grandchildren, April (Darrin) Hetrick, Michelle (Joseph) Persing, Mary Ann (Jared) Martin, Aaron Cook, Sarah (Nick) Mroczkowski, Nathaniel (Taylor McCleneghan) Cook, Brittany Dorsey, Jonathan (Alex) Dorsey, Patrick Dorsey, Laura (Jim) Bates, Kelly (Kasey) Barnett, and Chad (Kristen) Cook, along with 17 great grandchildren.



Christine was preceded in death by brothers, Frederick and Warren Sherer; sisters, Margaret Sherer and Annabelle Angene; and a granddaughter, Krista Jill Cook.



Due to current Covid concerns, a private graveside funeral for Christine will be held in Salem Cemetery and Pastor Brad Smith will officiate.

