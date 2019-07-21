Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clem, Doris Borg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence E. (Clem) and Doris Borg, long-time residents of Galion, Ohio, both passed away within 36 hours of each other on July 7 and July 5 respectively.



For the last four years, Clem and Doris had been living together in an assisted living facility near their daughter, Susan Borg Poll, in Grove City, Ohio. Clem and Doris were married for 73 years and lived the majority of that time in Galion raising their two daughters, Susan and Nancy. Clem was born on February 8, 1922 and Doris was born on August 26, 1924. During their 90 plus years, Clem and Doris touched the lives of so many people and will be remembered fondly by all.



Clem, a son of Swedish immigrants, loved to tell stories of those days in Morral, Nebraska. His family was modest,proud and hard-working. But they suffered severely during the dust bowl and moved to Harpster, Ohio to be closer to Clem's sister who had already found her way East. Clem went to high school in Harpster and pledged his love to Doris Cottrell, a Harpster native and daughter of the local US mail carrier. They married in 1946 after Clem returned home from the army and WWII.



The Borgs moved to Galion from Marion, Ohio, and were active members of the community. Clem worked for many years at The Buckeye State Bank, retiring after decades as manager at the West Branch on Portland Way. He was a member of the Lions Club and active in city school fundraisers.



Doris was a stay-at-home mother, managing the two girls, the household, and caring for her extended family, all with a special talent that endeared her to all. After her daughters left home,Susan to college and Nancy to the army, Doris became a dental assistant at Doctor Hartman's office.



During their retirement years, Clem and Doris traveled often with friends and family. They especially enjoyed trips to Lake Erie, Michigan, Nebraska, and the homes of their children in Georgia and Tennessee. They were talented decorators, helping their children with the kids many moves.



Clem and Doris were members of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where they participated in Sunday School Classes, ushering, social events, and fundraising.



The Borgs are survived by one daughter, Susan, two sons-in-law, Peter Poll and Ed Gott, six grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. They will be buried together at Fairview Cemetery in Galion, Ohio. A private service of family members only will be held at the gravesite. Memorial gifts and donations should be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, Ohio. Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 24, 2019

