Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Crestline Church of the Nazarene 500 East Main Street Crestline , OH View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Church of the Nazarene

Connie S. Chapman, 67, of Crestline was called home by the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer.



Connie was born in Kittanning, PA on September 5, 1951 to the late Harry H. and Maxine (Hooks) Clever. She married James W. Chapman on June 25, 1981 and he survives her.



Connie was a member of the Crestline Church of the Nazarene. She operated the Northview Salon, Crestline as a hairdresser. Connie loved her family and especially her boys. She was a devoted wife, and enjoyed being around her friends. Connie was a member of the Crestline Red Cross Auxiliary. She loved crafting and was a huge Steelers fan. She also enjoyed reading and going to the Crestline Public Library. Connie was a dog lover.



Connie is survived by husband, James W. Chapman; sons, Chad (Angela) Alterio, Massillon, Paul (LaTisha) Alterio, Lexington, James (Lori) Chapman II, Marion; seven grandchildren, Brock Alterio, Landin Alterio, Dominic Alterio, Preston Alterio, Zavier Alterio, James Chapman III, John Chapman; and her aunt, Jean Kalb, Bayonet Point, FL.



In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Jean Smith and her brother, David A. Clever.



Friends may call on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Crestline Church of the Nazarene, 500 East Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Scott Buell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.



