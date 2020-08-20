Constance A. Ross, 84, of Galion passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Avita Ontario Hospital.
She was born September 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York and was the daughter of Robert and Alice (Scheidecker) Rich. On April 20, 1952 she married Harold L. Ross and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his passing on August 6, 2009.
Constance graduated from Galion High School and attended Mid-Ohio School of Practical Nursing where she obtained her Associate's Degree. She worked for many years as an LPN at Galion Community Hospital. Constance was a member of First Lutheran Church in Galion where she sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Galion Community Chorus, Dear Jane Quilting Society; Girl Scout leader for many years and enjoyed quilting.
Constance is survived by daughters Elizabeth Ross of Galion, Suzanne (Kean) Zweigle of Galion, Mary Ross of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Janet Brown of Ashville, North Carolina; son Robert Ross of Galion; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Cassidy of New York City and a brother Kenneth Kerger of Pella, Iowa.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Martin Kerger.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday with Rev. Adam Taylor officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Constance Ross, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.