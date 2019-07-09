Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Harmon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Harmon, 63, of Candlewood Lake passed away on June 17, 2019, after a courageous six year battle with colon cancer. He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Craig was born on November 12, 1955, the son of George and Lee Harmon, proprietors of Pine View Summer Camp and Hobby Horse Nursery School. Craig had an entrepreneurial spirit and was a lifelong explorer with an enduring commitment to the service of others. He maintained a strong connection to the Galion community throughout his life.



Craig's passion for research and preservation of history began at an early age as an active member of the local chapter of the Children of the American Revolution. After attending local schools and graduating from Galion High School in the Class of 1974, he attended Miami University, Oxford Ohio graduating in 1978 with a BA in Communications. While at college he continued to document history through the lens of his camera. Craig was a talented freelance photographer with a UPI pass that allowed him to cover important events including the Indy 500 races, the Kentucky Derby, Miss America and Miss Ohio pageants. One of his most recognizable published photos is of Pete Rose's epic 3,000th hit. In addition to photography, Craig's entrepreneurial enterprises included H & L Coin from 1979-1990. Craig had exceptional talent with computers and published an online



newsletter for many decades documenting his road trip adventures across America as well as his spiritual journey.



Craig was a lifelong Scouter. In addition to the many weekends spent camping out at the Harmon Farm with Troop 322, he attended the 1969, 1973, and 1977 National Jamborees and the 1971 World Jamboree in Japan, where he climbed Mount Fuji in a typhoon. In 1974, Craig earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow's Vigil Honor, scouting's most prestigious accolades.



Craig wanted to share his knowledge and reverence for the importance of Scouting and the legacy of President Lincoln in the history of the United States. In a 1964 vintage firetruck, the "Spirit of the Lincoln Way," he drove the Lincoln Highway from coast to coast from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco, stopping at numerous fire stations along the route, interviewing first responders and documenting their stories. He also drove the Spirit of the Lincoln Highway with Scouts and dignitaries in the 100th Anniversary Parade of the Boy Scouts of America in DC, and also in the 2001, 2005 and 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parades.



Craig established the Lincoln Highway Museum in Galion Town Square, which is now an online archive. Craig also formalized his extensive research of the intersection of the Lincoln Highway and the history of the Boy Scouts of America at the Library of Congress, while living in Washington DC. Craig was a deep thinker and highly principled man, committed to his ideals and vision. He will be remembered best by family and friends for his sense of humor and helping hands.



Craig is survived by his father, George Harmon of Candlewood Lake, brother Scott Harmon and wife Gayten of Portola Valley, California;



sister Ann Tompkins and husband Dan of Lewiston, New York, sister Lynn Morton and husband Jeff of Gahanna; as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews. His Mother, Lee Harmon passed on March 14, 2012.



Please join the Harmon family for a Memorial Service for Craig from 1-2 pm on Sunday, July 28th at Harmon Lodge located on Candlewood Lake, 7326 State Route 19, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338. There will be a Reception at the Lodge following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial tributes in the form of contributions to HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice in Galion ((419) 468-7985). Condolences to family can be sent via US Mail to George Harmon, 7326 SR-19, Unit 5206, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338

