Dale Edwin Holmes, 91, of Lexington passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Fulton County Medical Center in Wauseon, Ohio.Friends may call on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Elder Mike Fike officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made directly to The First Tee of Lake Erie and Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 35142, Toledo, OH 43635, or by giving.promedica.org/gft , designating Dale Holmes Memorial Fund, or through Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.Those wishing to share a memory of Dale or to the Holmes family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Dale Edwin Holmes.