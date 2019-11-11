Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Dixon Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Dixon Wolfe, 79, of Galion passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.



Dan was born in Logan, Ohio on October 19, 1940, to the late Harold D. Wolfe and Helen (Canty) Wolfe. He married Audrey (Rose) Wolfe on February 25, 1976, and she preceded him in death on May 15, 2003.



Dan worked as a Conductor for the Erie Lackawana, Conrail, and Norfolk & Southern and retired after 37 years of service. He had a great passion for woodworking. Dan loved to make trips up to the lake where he would spend his days boating, fishing and just getting together with all the boaters and friends who referred to him as "Dano". He loved cars, dancing to his favorite music and playing his guitar. Most importantly, Dan loved being with his family and spending time with all of them as well as his special friend, Kim Schroeder.



Dan is survived by his children, Nicholas (Diana) Wolfe of Marion, Shelly (Mark) Posey of Caledonia, Shonda (Chad) Callison of Delaware, Colleen (Todd) Barnes of Hartville, Chris (Parnell) Pollard of Pataskala; grandchildren, Alexandria Wolfe, Mikkele (Matt) Roy, Sarah Posey, Mitchell (Alyssa) Posey, Delaney Callison, Avery Callison, Shawn (Dr. Colleen) Morris, Dustin (Jenna) Morris, Andrew Pollard, Samuel Dixon Pollard; 8 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Nancy Fletcher of Mt. Vernon.



Friends may call on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion.



Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or .



Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or .



