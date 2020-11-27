Daniel E. Hixson, of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully at Parkside Senior Suites on November 26, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1950, in Galion, Ohio.

Dan was the son of the late Edward M. and Virginia R. Hixson, and was the grandson of the late Dr. Peter Hixson and Verna Hixson of Athens, Ohio.

After graduating from Galion Hgh School and attending Ohio University, Dan joined the United States Marine Corps, and served with the 1st Marine Division, as a forward observer, in Quang Nam Province, I Corp, Republic of Vietnam in 1969-1970.

When Dan returned from Vietnam, he moved to Toms River, NJ, and worked as a chemical operator for Ciba Geigy. Retiring from that employment, Dan moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and contnued his employment working for the Publix Corporation.

Dan loved to ski and traveled to Vermont to engage in this activity many times. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother-in-law, Joe.

Dan is survived by two sisters, Lois H. Gerig (Paul J.) and Ruth Ann Logue (Andrew, dec.); an aunt and uncle, Mary R. Thornburg and Daniel A. Ruley, Jr.; five nieces and nephews, Christian S. Gerig, Carolyn H. Bloom, Benjamin Gerig, Todd Logue, and Jill Smith; and eleven grandnewphews and grandnieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Works, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Athens, OH 45701.