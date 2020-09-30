1/1
Daniel Russell Yochem
1943 - 2020
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia - Daniel Russell Yochem passed away on the morning of September 25, 2020, just before his 77th birthday. Dan is survived by wife Karen Yochem (Downing) of 52 years, sons Daniel J. and Eric, daughters-in-law Angela and Amy, granddaughters Joy and Grace, brother Philip and sister-in-law Carol, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dan was born on September 29, 1943 in Galion, OH to the late Donald J. and Ellanora A. Yochem (Redman). Dan graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and later earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate State University.

After graduating from college, Dan volunteered for the United States Air Force, where he began his military career as a B-52 radar navigator flying combat missions over Vietnam, receiving the Air Medal four times and the Gallantry Cross for outstanding airmanship and courage exhibited, among other commendations. Dan would go on to be promoted into senior leadership positions supporting NORAD's and NATO's mission of defending the U.S. eastern coast and Iceland from Russian attack. This led to Dan's selection to Air Command Staff College (only top 15% of officers selected), where he would then go on to hold air squadron and wing officer leadership positions before retiring after 21 years of service.

After the Air Force, Dan began his 28-year civilian career, holding accounting positions with G. Bernd Company, The Daily Sun, and finally Warner Robins Supply Co. Dan will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, October 2nd at 2pm. Due to the pandemic, a limited funeral service will be held outdoors with a military honor guard at the cemetery's Rostrum pavilion. Guests are asked to wear appropriate face coverings.

McCullough Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You can find additional details as well as share your special thoughts and memories at https://www.mcculloughfh.com/obituaries.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Burial
02:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
