Dave Grubaugh shared his great sense of humor with those around him and always brought joy to others. He had a gift of music and amazing voice which allowed him to entertain family, friends and those caring for him at Mill Creek.

Dave L. Grubaugh, 80, of Galion passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.

He was born May 3, 1940 in Galion and was the son of Ralph Jr. and Rita (Myers) Grubaugh. Dave is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joann (Kurtzman) Grubaugh, whom he married on April 23, 1966.

He graduated from Galion High School in 1958 and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1965 during the Vietnam Conflict. Dave worked as an electrical engineer at Autocall for 33 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion and past member of the Knights of Columbus.

Dave was an accomplished woodworker making beautiful furniture. He played the guitar and was quite the artist creating portraits.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Nancy (Lee) Cummings of Fort Mill, South Carolina; son Jason (Alyson) Grubaugh of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; brother Gene Grubaugh of Galion; sister Mary McCarthy of New Washington; sister-in-law Leona Grubaugh of Galion; brothers-in-law John Kurtzman of Massillon and Louie (Margaret) Kurtzman of Crestline and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother John Grubaugh and a sister and brother-in-law Janet (Tom) Brown; brother-in-law Tom McCarthy and sisters-in-law Marilyn Kurtzman and Sister Verona Kurtzman.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Ave., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating.

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.

The family would like to sincerely thank Mill Creek Nursing Center for their kindness and compassion given to Dave and family over the last six years.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dave Grubaugh, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.