Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM First Lutheran Church 601 North Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky , OH View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM First Lutheran Church 601 North Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky , OH View Map

David C. Gillen, 81, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Galion Hospital.



He was born June 20, 1938 in Upper Sandusky and was the son of Russell and Orva (Gemmrig) Gillen.



David proudly served his country in the United States Navy and worked for over 30 at the former North Electric and ITT in Galion and then Alcatel of Johnson City, TN and Raleigh, NC.. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky. David enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and feeding the birds.



David is survived by son Charles (Loretta) Gillen of Fredericktown; daughters Deborah Hough of Mt. Gilead and Patricia Vanderkooi of Galion; five grandchildren Billy (Sonya) Vanderkooi, Samuel Vanderkooi, Nicole (Philip) Chan, Katelyn Gillen and Billy Hough IV; three great-grandchildren Angel and Kitana Vanderkooi and Madilynn Hanna and a brother Fred (Connie) Gillen.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Edward Gillen and four sisters, Joanne Hensel, Rosemary Welge, Sandy Gillen and Jacqueline Walter.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, 601 North Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 with Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service starting at 9:30 a.m.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper's Winter Fantasy of Lights in care of the funeral home.



