David Lloyd "Big B" Barnett, 53, of Mansfield, passed away, surrounded by his family, on January 14, 2020, at OhioHealth MedCentral Hospital, Mansfield.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer, 134 Park Central Square, Suite 210, Springfield, MO 65806, or the Sam Tridico Scholarship Fund, St. Peter's High School, 104 West First St., Mansfield, OH 44902.
www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline
