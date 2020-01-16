Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Alexander Sr.. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel 2553 Lexington Avenue Mansfield , OH 44904-1423 (419)-884-1711 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Alexander, Sr., 76, of Galion passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Galion Community Hospital.



He was born April 5, 1943 in Towanda, Pennsylvania and was the son of Durand and Ella (Cole) Alexander. Dean is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia S. (Wright) Alexander, whom he married on October 28, 1995.



Dean worked as a machinist 40 years for the former Galion Iron Works, Galion Dresser, Komatsu and then HTI all of Galion. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 303 of Galion, enjoyed woodworking and was an excellent craftsman.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Jeff (Lori) Alexander of Galion; daughters Krista Alexander of Galion and Deana Alexander of Carey; step-sons Mark (Sherry) Vossers of Crestline and Brian Vossers of Tennessee; six grandchildren Kristopher Potter, Joshua Potter, Karcey Coffman, Michael Potter, Kyle Vossers and Luke Vossers; four great-grandchildren Grace Coffman, Jaxtin Potter, Claire Coffman and Hallie Rae Vossers and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Dean F. Alexander, Jr.; three brothers and a sister.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21 with Rev. Loyd Caudill officiating. Interment will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



