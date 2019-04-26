Dean (Beano) Schneider, 69, passed away March 25 2019 at his home in Naples, FL of cancer. He was the son of Marcellus & Margaret (Studer) Schneider of St. Joseph.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, 2 daughters; Brandy (Roger) Willis, and Lindsay Schneider; 3 grandchildren; 9 siblings (Sister Rose Margaret OSF, Dennis, Doris, Dale, Sal, Margie, Wilma, Noemi, and Nita. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 siblings Geraldine Dunn & Glen Schneider.
There will be a celebration service in Galion, Ohio at the Elks Club on May 3rd at 5:00 p.m. Contact Debbie for details at [email protected]. You can read more about Dean on: https://legacyoptionsllc.com/book-of-memories/3783711/Schneider-Dean/obituary.php
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 27, 2019