Debora K. Weber, 64, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 PM to 4 PM at Galion Moose Lodge #303, Galion, Ohio with.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Those wishing to share a memory of Debora or to the Weber family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Debora K. Weber.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 28, 2019