Deborah Jo Frank, 66, of Galion, passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Center, Columbus.Friends may call Sunday, August 9, 2020 from noon until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. at Schneider-Gompf funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion.In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Deborah or send condolences to the Frank family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com