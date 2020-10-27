1/1
Deborah Y. "Debbie" Croft
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Y. "Debbie" Croft, 69, of Galion passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She graciously endured a difficult cancer journey that led her home.

She was born May 13, 1951in Forest, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Genevieve (Baker) Alguire. She married James K. "Jim" Croft on November 4, 1972 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2015.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1969 and retired from Lifetouch Church Directories in Galion. Debbie enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by children Carrie (Nathan) Keib of Lexington and Holly (Bert) Reece of Snellville, Georgia; grandchildren Merritt and Madison Reece and Kathleen and Meghan Keib; brothers, Craig (Kathy) Alguire of Galion and Hal (Cora) Alguire of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Diane Repassy of Harlingen, Texas and Gwyn (Wyatt) Mills of Northbridge, Mass.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Crawford County Memory Gardens, 6570 Lincoln Highway, Crestline, Ohio 44827, with Pastor Stephen Keib officiating.

Debbie's daughters would like to thank the many family and friends who provided their support during their mom's illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health or to Ohio Health Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Debbie Croft, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crawford County Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved