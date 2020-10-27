Deborah Y. "Debbie" Croft, 69, of Galion passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She graciously endured a difficult cancer journey that led her home.
She was born May 13, 1951in Forest, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Genevieve (Baker) Alguire. She married James K. "Jim" Croft on November 4, 1972 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2015.
She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1969 and retired from Lifetouch Church Directories in Galion. Debbie enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by children Carrie (Nathan) Keib of Lexington and Holly (Bert) Reece of Snellville, Georgia; grandchildren Merritt and Madison Reece and Kathleen and Meghan Keib; brothers, Craig (Kathy) Alguire of Galion and Hal (Cora) Alguire of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Diane Repassy of Harlingen, Texas and Gwyn (Wyatt) Mills of Northbridge, Mass.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Crawford County Memory Gardens, 6570 Lincoln Highway, Crestline, Ohio 44827, with Pastor Stephen Keib officiating.
Debbie's daughters would like to thank the many family and friends who provided their support during their mom's illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health or to Ohio Health Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Debbie Croft, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.