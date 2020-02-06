Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deidre Jo ""Dee"" Chapman. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Deidre Jo "Dee" Chapman, 58, of Galion passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Dee was born on October 28, 1961 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Ronald and Dorothy (Ehrman) Brown. She received her degree in Pharmacy from The Ohio State University in 1985, and practiced in Mansfield, Galion, and Bucyrus area for 35 years. On June 2, 1990 she married Michael Chapman.



Dee's greatest joy and pride were her children. She is survived by her husband and four children: 1st LT. (ARNG) Mary P. (Josh) Sergent of Galion, Ohio, 1st LT. (U.S. ARMY) Emily K. Chapman of Bethesda, Maryland, 2nd LT. (ARNG) Mikela H. Chapman of Galion, Ohio and Ethan M. Chapman of Galion, Ohio; a sister, Sheila (Lee) Milburn of Hilliard, Ohio.



Dee loved her pets: Red, Happy, and Charlie. Happy is the smart one.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to "The Praying Sisters", the staff at Ohio Health, Mansfield, Ohio and Hospice of Morrow County. God Bless you all for your kind compassion.



Your life was a blessing, and a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.



A private family/friend celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365.



Those wishing to share a memory of Deidre or to the Chapman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.



