Della Smith, 91, of Galion passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after a brief illness.



Born June 26, 1928 in Honolulu, Hawaii she was the daughter of Roy Lee and Katherine (Carvalho) Smith.



She worked and retired from the former Caleb V. Smith in Galion. Della enjoyed shopping with her daughter and granddaughter and took pride in spoiling everyone. She devoted her time to her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandson. Ornery in nature but dedicated to everything she did, Della enjoyed sewing, keeping her house clean, organized and decorated, especially for holidays and baking carrot cake. These hobbies, passions, and habits will live forever in her family's hearts.



She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Dan) Wiggins of Galion; grandchildren, Kristen (Justin) Sherlock of Galion and Dustin (Amanda) Wiggins of Dayton; great grandson, Griffin Wiggins and several nieces and nephews including, Margaret (Phil) Revell of Chicago.



In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by, a daughter, Diana Stroup; three brothers, Roy "Whitey" Smith, Daniel Smith and Dean Smith; sisters, Patsy Shaw and Margaret Nielsen.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



